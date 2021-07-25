BlackHat Price Tops $1.38 on Major Exchanges (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $231,713.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00004044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00038850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00122518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00141544 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,169.92 or 1.00127844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.73 or 0.00872444 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.