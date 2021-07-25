Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$271,920. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,200 shares of company stock worth $530,660.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.87. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

