Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.14% of Blink Charging worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 687.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 53,184 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $32.01 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 3.88.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLNK. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

