BLink Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One BLink coin can now be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLink has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. BLink has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $14,743.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,365 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

