Blockpass (PASS) Market Cap Achieves $617,830.47

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. Blockpass has a total market cap of $617,830.47 and $916.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

