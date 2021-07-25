BLOCKv (VEE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17,634.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $35.45 million and $17,634.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

