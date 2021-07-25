BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Has $39.48 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 94,700 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 6.4% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $39,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,238 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 14.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 69.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,043 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 37.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $58.36. 8,550,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,001,342. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $267.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

