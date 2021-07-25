BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Invests $16.54 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,000. Booking comprises 2.7% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after buying an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $8.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,202.57. The company had a trading volume of 215,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,028. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,252.04. The firm has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.81, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,453.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

