BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Makes New $12.60 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,599,000. Expedia Group accounts for 2.0% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

Expedia Group stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.