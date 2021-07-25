BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Sells 365,454 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,454 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises 2.3% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP owned about 0.07% of CarMax worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CarMax by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,756,000 after purchasing an additional 140,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,839 shares of company stock worth $34,354,393. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.84. 1,060,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,614. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.