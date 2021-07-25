Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 511,838 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Medicines makes up approximately 0.7% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 1.30% of Blueprint Medicines worth $73,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after acquiring an additional 361,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,537,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,087 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,948,000 after acquiring an additional 183,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,061,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BPMC traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.55. 422,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,071. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.16.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.