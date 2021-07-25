Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.06% of Bonso Electronics International worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BNSO opened at $6.86 on Friday. Bonso Electronics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93.

Bonso Electronics International Profile

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

