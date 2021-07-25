Boosted Finance Trading Down 20.8% This Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.68 or 0.00013693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $280,137.03 and approximately $110,263.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

