Boson Protocol Price Tops $0.87 on Major Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.21 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 71.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.65 or 0.00396845 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002866 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.37 or 0.01294614 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000151 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,741,785 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.