Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Down 7.4% This Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $200,473.21 and $32,601.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00047336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.77 or 0.00817647 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars.

