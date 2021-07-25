Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming accounts for approximately 4.6% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Boyd Gaming worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.18. The stock had a trading volume of 701,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

