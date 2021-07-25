BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Mizuho increased their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. BP’s payout ratio is currently -73.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,316,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BP by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

