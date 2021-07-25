Bread (BRD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $179,885.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $179,885.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00047863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.48 or 0.00808925 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Bread

BRD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

