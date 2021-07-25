Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €78.83 ($92.75).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

FRA:BNR opened at €84.16 ($99.01) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €78.56. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

