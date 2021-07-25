Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €78.83 ($92.75).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

FRA:BNR opened at €84.16 ($99.01) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €78.56. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

