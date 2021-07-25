Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,076,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Brickell Biotech worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 166.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 333,169 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 271.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

BBI opened at $0.64 on Friday. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.20.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 3,255.36% and a negative return on equity of 108.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.