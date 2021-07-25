Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRX. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $982,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.