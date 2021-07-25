Brokerages Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Million

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce $2.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.81 million and the highest is $3.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $66.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.05 million, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $67.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCYC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,818,240.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,220 shares of company stock worth $6,150,076. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $23,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after buying an additional 139,917 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $850.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of -0.35.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.