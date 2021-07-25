Brokerages Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce $2.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.81 million and the highest is $3.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $66.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.05 million, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $67.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCYC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,818,240.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,220 shares of company stock worth $6,150,076. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $23,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after buying an additional 139,917 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $850.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

