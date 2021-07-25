Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. BRP posted sales of $901.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered their price target on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO opened at $80.91 on Friday. BRP has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

