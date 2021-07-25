Brokerages Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post sales of $149.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $111.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $530.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $535.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $584.79 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $598.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.48. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $28.84.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,386,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,435,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after buying an additional 36,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
