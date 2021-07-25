Brokerages Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post sales of $149.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $111.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $530.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $535.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $584.79 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $598.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.48. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,386,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,435,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after buying an additional 36,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

