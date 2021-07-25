Brokerages Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million.

MYOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $73,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,191,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after acquiring an additional 597,216 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,218,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,893,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 652,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,062. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

