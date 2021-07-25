Brokerages Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.18 Million

Analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce sales of $87.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.60 million and the highest is $88.22 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $90.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $355.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $346.90 million to $364.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $375.13 million, with estimates ranging from $365.63 million to $393.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCFC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

OCFC opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after buying an additional 609,245 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after buying an additional 537,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after buying an additional 83,808 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 505,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 801,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 59,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.