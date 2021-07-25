Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report $180.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $137.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $730.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $720.20 million to $748.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $750.88 million, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $790.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,595,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,101,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,219,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after buying an additional 752,461 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 573,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 575,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,014,000 after purchasing an additional 236,273 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

