Brokerages Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to announce sales of $8.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.76 billion and the lowest is $7.72 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 168.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $32.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $32.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.82 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 90.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 33,794 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,335 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 18.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 56.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,541,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 919,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 2.22. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

