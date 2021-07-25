Brokerages Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. Primis Financial posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,390 shares of company stock valued at $229,149 over the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 65,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,965. The company has a market capitalization of $375.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.