Brokerages Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. Primis Financial posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,390 shares of company stock valued at $229,149 over the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 65,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,965. The company has a market capitalization of $375.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST)

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.