Brokerages Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce $182.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $185.00 million. Semtech posted sales of $143.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $723.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $715.64 million to $740.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $798.18 million, with estimates ranging from $781.00 million to $834.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Semtech by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 108,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC opened at $61.28 on Friday. Semtech has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

