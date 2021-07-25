Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $33.90 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

