Brokerages Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. TowneBank posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million.

NASDAQ TOWN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 75,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,657. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

