Brokerages Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Veritex reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,350. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Veritex by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Veritex during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBTX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. 151,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

