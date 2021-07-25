Brokerages Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $412.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report sales of $412.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.71 million and the lowest is $397.00 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $398.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after acquiring an additional 366,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after acquiring an additional 252,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.05. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

