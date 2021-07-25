Brokerages Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIRC opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion and a PE ratio of 30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

