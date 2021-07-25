Brokerages Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $964.25 Million

Brokerages predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will report $964.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $965.00 million and the lowest is $963.50 million. ASGN posted sales of $936.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in ASGN by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

ASGN opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.52. ASGN has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $110.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.17.

ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

