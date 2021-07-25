Brokerages Expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. At Home Group posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84.

In other At Home Group news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,694 shares of company stock worth $1,088,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in At Home Group by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,900 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,021,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in At Home Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,078,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,960,000 after acquiring an additional 645,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at $16,866,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth about $16,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

