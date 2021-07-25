Brokerages Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.94) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($7.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 7,224 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 815,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.35. 17,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Read More: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.