Brokerages Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report sales of $247.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.25 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $126.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $991.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $974.90 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.21 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $343,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVGI opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.37 million, a PE ratio of -66.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.60. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

