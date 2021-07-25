Brokerages Expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.30). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 416,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,884. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -10.37. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $61.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after buying an additional 120,339 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,402,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

