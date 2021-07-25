Brokerages Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.19 Million

Brokerages forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce sales of $116.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.17 million to $121.00 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $99.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $454.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.93 million to $470.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $477.19 million, with estimates ranging from $464.11 million to $503.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $688.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.56. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

