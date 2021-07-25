Brokerages Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $794.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to post $794.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $785.06 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $512.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Aegis started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of FRG opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

