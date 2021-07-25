Brokerages Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.70. JELD-WEN reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. 332,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.