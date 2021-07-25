Brokerages Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post $176.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.00 million. Perficient posted sales of $146.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $704.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.21 million to $712.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $772.47 million, with estimates ranging from $762.01 million to $790.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $87.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.13.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

