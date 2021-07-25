Brokerages Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of BPRN stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.77. 5,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,764. The stock has a market cap of $201.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

