Brokerages Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.82. Travel + Leisure posted earnings per share of ($1.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 165.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $31,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

