Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $953.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.95 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.53%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SARTF. AlphaValue raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $571.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $313.50 and a 52 week high of $574.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.76.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

