Brokers Set Expectations for Silvergate Capital Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Silvergate Capital in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

SI stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 2.63. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 18.0% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 23.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 605.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 32.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

