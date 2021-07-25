BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. BRP posted sales of $901.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,466,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOOO stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.10. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 3.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.1074 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

