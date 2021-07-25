BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Up 152.9% Over Last Week

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BTC Lite has a market cap of $44,915.49 and $89.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 152.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00047261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.08 or 0.00815558 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.